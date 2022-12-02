WORLD
3 MIN READ
Eleven worshippers injured as gunmen storm mosque in south Nigeria
No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, but Nigeria faces a myriad of security challenges, including an insurgency in the northeast, kidnappings in central and northwestern states and separatist tensions in the south.
Eleven worshippers injured as gunmen storm mosque in south Nigeria
Local media quoting a community leader and a victim reported that an imam was kidnapped during the attack but police denied the claim. / TRTWorld
December 2, 2022

Gunmen stormed a mosque in southern Nigeria's Delta state, wounding 11 worshippers after attempting to kidnap the imam, police have said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the violence, but Nigeria is facing a myriad of security challenges, including an insurgency in the northeast, kidnappings in central and northwestern states and separatist tensions in the south.

The early morning assault on Friday occurred at the mosque in Ughelli, near the oil city of Warri.

"Eleven (people) were injured," police spokesman Bright Edafe said. 

He said an investigation was underway to find the suspects.

Local media quoting a community leader and a victim reported that an imam was kidnapped during the attack.

READ MORE: Gunmen seize dozens of worshippers from Nigeria mosque

Police rejected the claim, saying, "it was the intention to take him (the imam) but they (the gunmen) did not succeed."

Kidnappings are common in Nigeria and are largely committed for financial gain by rag-tag groups of bandits which have no known ideological motivation.

Security in Delta state had improved compared to the early 2000s when militant groups frequently attacked oil facilities or kidnapped oil workers.

But in neighbouring southeastern states, scores of recent assaults have been blamed on the outlawed separatists, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

READ MORE:Police in Nigeria save tens of children that were kidnapped by priest

IPOB, which seeks a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, is under pressure to take action on Nigeria's security problems before he steps down after elections due next February.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us