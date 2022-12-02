WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli officer kills Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli border policeman holding a Palestinian man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away.
Israeli officer kills Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
An Israeli border police officer aims a weapon during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 19, 2022. — FILE / Reuters
December 2, 2022

An Israeli officer shot a Palestinian man dead in the occupied West Bank, an incident which the Palestinians denounced as an execution.

The man had allegedly stabbed and lightly wounded a border policeman, a statement by Israeli border police said on Friday, after which another officer overpowered him. The man then fought with the officer and tried to snatch his rifle before the officer shot him dead, the statement added.

A video circulating on social media, however, showed an Israeli border policeman holding a Palestinian man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away. The Palestinian man then attempts to set himself free before the officer pulls out a handgun and shoots him several times as he falls to the ground.

The video, taken from a distance as vehicles cross the frame, does not show what had transpired prior and whether the man had been holding a knife or any other weapon before it was filmed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death. However, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it was tantamount to an execution meant to escalate already spiralling violence in the territory.

Jenin camp raid

A day earlier, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during an incursion into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement: "Two young men, Muhammad Ayman al Saadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were killed by the Israeli occupation on Thursday during its aggression on the Jenin camp."

Israeli forces stormed the camp and surrounded a house, which led to clashes with the Palestinians, local sources said.

Witnesses added that the raid lasted for about 90 minutes.

READ MORE:Palestine's death toll rises as Israeli troops kill in 'cold blood'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us