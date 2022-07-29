July 29, 2022
WORLD
China: US playing with fire in Taiwan
Taiwan’s foreign ministry says the nation will deepen its security partnership with the United States, following Thursday’s phone call between China’s President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden. That message will likely not sit well with China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, and warns the US is 'playing with fire'. TRT’s Andy Roesgen takes a look. #Biden #China #Taiwan
