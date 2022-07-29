WORLD
1 MIN READ
Meet Türkiye's first national cricket team
The list of world cup winners in cricket is limited to just six countries. But the game’s governing body, the International Cricket Council, wants that to change. The T20 World Cup is set to expand from 16 teams to 20 starting in 2024 and Turkiye want inon the action. They played their first ever qualifiers for that tournament in Finland in July. Talha Duman spent a day with the Turkish squad ahead of their matches and has this story about their ambitions. #cricket #T20 #Türkiye
Meet Türkiye's first national cricket team
July 29, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us