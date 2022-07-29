July 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How much can Russia be taken on its word on grain shipment deal?
Russia and Ukraine's landmark deal with Turkiye and the United Nations to resume grain shipments will help ease a food crisis that is affecting millions of people around the world. Essential items including wheat, sunflower oil, corn and fertiliser will finally be sent to other parts of the globe. Mukesh Kapila from University of Manchester weighs in. #Russia #Ukraine #Turkiye
