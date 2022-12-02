WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indigenous Australians score legal fight to derail gas drilling project
Federal Court rejects an appeal by Santos gas company to resume drilling on its $3.6 billion gas drilling project in the Timor Sea off the country's northern coast.
Indigenous Australians score legal fight to derail gas drilling project
Three Federal Court judges ruled that Santos had not consulted all the indigenous people on the Tiwi Islands before it started the gas drilling. (Conoco Phıllıps)
December 2, 2022

A group of Indigenous Australians have successfully stalled plans to develop a massive new gas field off the country's northern coast.

Australia's federal court dismissed an appeal by Santos on Friday, finding the company was obliged to "consult Mr. Tipakalippa and the Munupi clan because they had interests that may be affected".

Dennis Tipakalippa, an Indigenous elder from the remote Tiwi Islands, has been fighting a legal battle against Santos, one of the country's largest oil and gas producers, which wants to begin a drilling project in the Timor Sea.

Tipakalippa and the Munupi clan raised concerns that the Santos project could wreck important ocean food sources, and blight their connection to a spiritually significant area.

In September a court essentially revoked environmental approval for the gas company's project, saying Indigenous communities had not been properly consulted.

Three Federal Court judges ruled that Santos had not consulted all the indigenous people on the Tiwi Islands that should have been consulted for its environmental plan, backing a challenge brought by a member of the Munupi clan.

READ MORE:Thousands march for aboriginal rights as Australia marks national day

Tipakalippa, in a statement released by the Environmental Defenders Office, said "Santos and every other gas company must take note".

"We have fought to protect our sea country from the beginning to the end and we will never stop fighting," he said.

While Santos will need to seek new approvals before drilling, it was not clear if the court ruling would be enough to permanently derail the $2.5bn project.

Santos said on Friday it still expected to be pumping gas out of the field by 2025.

The Tiwi Islands are a sparsely populated archipelago lying about 80 kilometres off the coast of Darwin in northern Australia.

Indigenous Australians make up about 90 percent of the 2,000-strong population on the islands, which are known for their distinctive art, language, and love of Australian rules football.

READ MORE:Australia urges miners to back referendum on Indigenous rights

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us