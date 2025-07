Ukraine denies attacking prison in separatist-held Donetsk

Ukraine has denied carrying out a strike on a prison in separatist held-Donetsk, that killed more than 50 people and injured dozens of others. Moscow has accused Kiev of provocations after a prison in the settlement of Olenivka was hit early on Thursday. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University weighs in.