July 29, 2022
WORLD
Family of slain journalist demands in-depth probe into her death
The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has joined forces with more than 80 members of the US Congress in Washington. They're calling on the White House and the FBI to conduct a thorough investigation into her death. Abu Akleh was shot dead more than two months ago while on assignment in the Occupied West Bank.
