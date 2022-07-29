July 29, 2022
What are Turkiye and the UN's role is ensuring safety of grain shipments?
Russia and Ukraine's landmark deal with Turkiye and the United Nations to resume grain shipments will help ease a food crisis affecting millions of people around the world. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University explains Ankara and the UN’s role in ensuring safe movement of the grain from Black Sea ports. #Ukrainegrain #Türkiye #Russia
