Market Movers: Energy prices keep soaring

Energy prices have been soaring all week, due to a variety of factors. Natural gas contracts in Europe are trading at historic highs and oil prices also firmed. Russia is once again, restricting the supply of natural gas to Europe. Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline fell to about a fifth of normal capacity on Wednesday. Meanwhile, oil producers such as Saudi Arabia are already pumping at their maximum capacity, and prices are still rising. They've been buoyed by lower crude inventories in the United States, and higher petrol demand. #EnergyPrices #Oil #NaturalGas