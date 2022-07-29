July 29, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Egyptian farmers struggle to survive amid rising costs
As the war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, global food supplies are running critically low. Egypt is one country that relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian wheat. Egyptian farmers have ramped up production of the crop to cope with the shortage. But as prices of everything from seeds to pesticides rise, they are struggling to survive. Tayyibe Aydin reports. #Egypt #Agriculture #Food
