WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh leader killed in Syria's Daraa in October: US
The death is the second of a Daesh leader following a February US raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, the predecessor of the man killed last month.
Daesh leader killed in Syria's Daraa in October: US
The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement. / AA Archive
December 1, 2022

A Daesh leader was killed in Syria's Daraa province last month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

Abu al Hassan al Hashimi al Qurayshi was killed in mid-October during an operation, spokesperson Colonel Joe Buccino said on Wednesday.

The White House welcomed the news of the Al Qurayshi’s death.

"We are pleased to see the removal of Daesh's top leaders in such quick succession. The United States remains committed to countering the global threat from Daesh and stands ready to work with international partners who share that same goal," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pieree told reporters.

The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement.

The death is the second of a Daesh leader following a February US raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, the predecessor of the man killed last month.

READ MORE: US military: Top Daesh members killed in Syria air strike

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us