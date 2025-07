Visiting Türkiye’s tallest tower

Erol Civan takes us on a tour through Turkiye’s tallest tower, the Camlica Tower. Standing 369 high and 587 meters above sea-level, Istanbul’s newest landmark can be seen from anywhere in the city. With 3 Cafes, 2 restaurants and 2 panoramic view points, it is currently far exceeding its expected number of visitors. #Camlicatower #Istanbul