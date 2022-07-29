July 29, 2022
Leaked EU anti-fraud report says Frontex covered up pushbacks
A leaked report has revealed the European border agency Frontex covered up and helped to finance the illegal deportation of asylum-seekers by Greece. The damning report by the EU's Anti Fraud Office has already led to the resignation of Frontex’s director, and puts pressure on the European Commission, which has yet to launch a full investigation.
