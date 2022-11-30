WORLD
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank, 6th casualty in two days
Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids that have led to clashes with angry Palestinians trying to protect their homes from demolition.
Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. / Reuters
November 30, 2022

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry has said, the latest casualty in a growing number of Palestinian fatalities in the besieged area.

A ministry statement on Wednesday said the fatality occurred in the town of Ya’bad in the northern West Bank after a Palestinian succumbed to critical injuries he sustained from Israeli fire.

Israeli forces earlier raided the town of Ya’bad to arrest a Palestinian, triggering clashes with angry residents during which soldiers used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, eyewitnesses said.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say “wanted Palestinians” or to demolish Palestinian homes.

The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

At least five Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Palestine’s death toll rises as Israeli troops kill in ‘cold blood’

SOURCE:AA
