Far-right Brothers of Italy may emerge victorious from snap vote

Earlier this week, a coalition of right wing Italian political parties expected to win September's snap election - agreed the leader of the largest party would become the next prime minister. Polls suggest that party will be the far-right Brothers of Italy, and its leader is Georgia Meloni. Critics say the party has fascist tendencies and predict a lurch towards far right polices on everything from migration to relations with the EU. Others say Italy's desperate financial situation means that whoever wins will have limited room to implement radical change.