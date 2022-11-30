WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Enough is enough': Australia urges US to end proceedings against Assange
In June, Britain approved the extradition to the United States of the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is an Australian citizen, to face criminal charges on the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.
'Enough is enough': Australia urges US to end proceedings against Assange
Assange has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019. / AP Archive
November 30, 2022

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he had personally called on US officials to end legal proceedings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, declaring: "Enough is enough."

"I some time ago made my point that enough is enough. It is time for this matter to be brought to a conclusion," Albanese told parliament.

"I have raised this personally with representatives of the United States government. My position is clear."

The Australian leader said he did not have sympathy for many of the 51-year-old's actions.

But he asked: "What is the point of this continuing, this legal action, which could be caught up now for many years into the future?"

READ MORE:Julian Assange lodges appeal in UK court against extradition to US

Up to 175-year prison sentence

Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019, after serving time for skipping bail in a previous case and spending years holed up in Ecuador's embassy.

He is pending a US extradition request to face trial for divulging US military secrets in 2010 about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison.

Albanese compared Assange's treatment to that of Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year jail sentence for stealing secret documents was commuted by then-president Barack Obama in 2017.

Manning "is now able to able to participate freely in US society," Albanese said.

READ MORE: UK clears Assange extradition to US as WikiLeaks vows to pursue appeal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us