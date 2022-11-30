WORLD
3 MIN READ
Australian parliament censures ex-PM Morrison, approves anti-graft law
Scott Morrison becomes the first prime minister in the history of Australia who has been censured by the parliament, though the motion is symbolic in nature.
Australian parliament censures ex-PM Morrison, approves anti-graft law
The motion was passed by 86 votes to 50 in the country's lower house. / AP
November 30, 2022

Australia's parliament has voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic undermined trust in government.

Wednesday's historic motion, brought by the ruling Labor party, was passed by 86 votes to 50 in the country's lower house.

Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

It marks the first time a former prime minister has been censured by parliament, though the motion is symbolic in nature.

"The fact is, that our democracy is precious," Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during the debate, speaking in favour of censuring Morrison.

"There's no room for complacency."

Morrison has defended his decisions by saying it was lawful, and that the decision was necessary in case ministers became incapacitated during the pandemic.

"For those who wish to add their judgement today on my actions in supporting this censure motion, I simply suggest that they stop and consider the following: have you ever had to deal with a crisis where the outlook was completely unknown?," Morrison said in parliament before the vote on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Australia PM accuses Morrison of 'trashing' democracy

New anti-corruption law

"In such circumstances, were you able to get all the decisions perfectly right?"

Morrison said he had only used the powers on one occasion, to block BPH Energy's PEP-11 gas exploration project.

He accepted the recommendations of an inquiry into the appointment, including legislation requiring public notice of ministerial appointments.

Meanwhile, rising corruption and plummeting trust spurred Australia to pass anti-corruption law on Wednesday that will establish a national integrity watchdog with broad powers to investigate politicians.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese introduced the bill to parliament on Wednesday, saying it was crucial to restoring public trust. 

"Today has been a long time coming, it's a win for honesty, accountability and integrity," he said. 

Clancy Moore from Transparency International said it was the "biggest reform to public integrity for over 40 years in Australia". 

"People think Australia is a nice holiday destination, but the last twelve years has seen Australia slip down Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index by 12 points," he said.

READ MORE: Australia's Albanese mulls probe into secret ministries saga

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us