Zelenskyy visits Odessa port ahead of first grain shipments

Ukraine has announced it's ready to send the first shipments of grain under the Turkish-brokered deal designed to end Russia's blockade of its Black sea ports. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is waiting for the go-ahead from the UN and Turkiye. The grain has been stuck in Ukraine since the start of the war in February, sparking a global food crisis.