Our Planet's Global Warning
With just four months until the next annual UN meeting on climate change, and with record breaking temperatures and heatwaves sweeping across Europe, the US and other parts of the world, the UN says it is further proof that the world is ‘on a fast track to disaster’ warning that it is ‘now or never’ to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Guests: Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Former President of Mauritius; Kishan Kumarsingh, Lead Climate Negotiator for Trinidad and Tobago; Daniel Kammen, Senior Advisor at USAID
