The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency

Here on Playback we bring you up-to-date on the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. In this week's episode, we start with the latest development from The World Health Organization over the virus monkeypox. It has been declared a public health emergency of international concern as it spreads to more than 70 countries. In other news, Türkiye and the UN have mediated an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to export grain through war-torn Ukrainian ports. And in Canada we have the papal visit. Pope Francis visited the country to apologise for the atrocities committed on Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church. We finally look into the impact of global heating as climate researchers predict abnormally high temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere. That and more on this week's Playback.