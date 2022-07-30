WORLD
1 MIN READ
The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency
Here on Playback we bring you up-to-date on the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. In this week's episode, we start with the latest development from The World Health Organization over the virus monkeypox. It has been declared a public health emergency of international concern as it spreads to more than 70 countries. In other news, Türkiye and the UN have mediated an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to export grain through war-torn Ukrainian ports. And in Canada we have the papal visit. Pope Francis visited the country to apologise for the atrocities committed on Indigenous people by the Roman Catholic Church. We finally look into the impact of global heating as climate researchers predict abnormally high temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere. That and more on this week's Playback.
The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency
July 30, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us