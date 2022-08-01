First cargo ship carrying grain leaves Ukraine's Odessa port

Ukraine says a cargo ship carrying much-needed grain has departed the Black Sea Port city of Odessa. The country has been waiting for the go-ahead from the United Nations for days and now all logisitics and hurdles with the safe passage seem to be, successfully overcome. The first cargo ship to leave the country is expected to carry 26,000 tonnes of corn. Aksel Zaimovic has more.