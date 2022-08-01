August 1, 2022
Senegal’s ruling party claims victory in legislative elections
President Macky Sall's ruling coalition has claimed victory in Senegal's legislative elections, but the opposition has rejected the result, calling it a ‘prefabricated majority’. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies discusses the credibility of the ruling party’s claim of victory. #Senegal #Elections #mackysall
