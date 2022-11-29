Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians, including two brothers, besides injuring dozens others in the occupied West Bank.

The siblings were killed on Tuesday in Israeli fire in Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, while a man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated 22 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire of whom nine were hit by live bullets, five by plastic bullets, and eight people were affected by tear gas.

According to eyewitnesses, violent clashes erupted between Israeli forces and angry Palestinians during an Israeli military raid into the town.

Israeli forces used live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters during the clashes, they said.

The Israeli military alleged their troops came under attack overnight when two military vehicles stalled outside the town of Beit Ummar, near the city of Hebron.

Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank have seen intensified raids by Israel since Palestinians carried out several street attacks in its cities in March.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.

Earlier on Monday, three Israeli personnel were detained after hurling an improvised bomb at Palestinians near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as revenge for the seizing of the body of a teenager last week.

