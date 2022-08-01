Myanmar military junta says it will extend its rule by another six months

Myanmar's military junta, which took power in a coup last year, is extending its rule for another six months. The junta's leader Min Aung Hlaing has announced the continuation of emergency measures. Saurabh Shukla, editor-in-chief of the NewsMobile Asia, explains why regional players have not intervened. #MyanmarJunta #MilitaryCoup #Emergency