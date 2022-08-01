August 1, 2022
US House speaker begins Asia tour amid Taiwan visit speculation
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has set off on a tour of Asia. She will be visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. There has been speculation she could visit Taiwan, eliciting threats from China. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University discusses whether Pelosi is acting as a representative of the US president on this trip. #China #Taiwan #NancyPelosi
