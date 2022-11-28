The US has backed Türkiye's right to self-defence following this month's terrorist attack in Istanbul, but emphasized the need for de-escalation in Syria.

"Türkiye continues to fall victim to terrorist attacks, whether its near that border or elsewhere inside the country. And they have a right to defend themselves and their citizens against attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

"They have suffered terrorist attacks, but we don't want to see actions, particularly inside Syria that are going to lead to potential for more casualties, more loss of innocent life, and any diminution from our efforts, a distraction away from our efforts, because we have troops in Syria, to go after ISIS," said Kirby, using a different name for Daesh.

"We also don't want to see the actions inside Syria by Türkiye or anyone else that could put American lives at risk because there are Americans on the ground in there helping the SDF," he added.

Kirby was referring to the US's principal partner in Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the YPG. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation in the US and Türkiye.

US support for the YPG has long strained bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington.

Anti-terror operation

Early November 20, Ankara launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the YPG/PKK terror group, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye's determination to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (about 20-mile) security strip next to its borders continues, something it previously sought to do with US and Russian cooperation on its southern border.

Turkish officials have complained that Washington and Moscow failed to uphold their ends of the deal.

"We do not need to get permission from anyone while taking steps concerning the security of our homeland and our people, and we will not be held accountable to anyone," Erdogan added.

