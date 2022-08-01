First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves Odessa under Türkiye-brokered deal

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has departed from the port of Odessa en route to Lebanon as part of a recent deal brokered by Türkiye. Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship, Razoni, left Odessa on August 1, as agreed upon by the signatories of the accord, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said in a statement. #Ukraine #Türkiye #Razoni