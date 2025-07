Shia leader Sadr calls for overhaul of Iraq's political system

As Iraq's Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr calls for a change to the country's political system, his supporters say they'll occupy parliament until further notice. Farhad Alaaldin, chairperson of the Iraq Advisory Council, weighs in on what Sadr’s supporters are demanding. #Iraq #MuqtadaalSadr #protests