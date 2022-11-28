TÜRKİYE
Turkish police release photo of fugitive suspect in deadly Istanbul attack
Turkish authorities have taken into custody a total of 59 suspects as part of the investigation into the November 13 attack, which left six people dead and 81 others injured.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continues its investigation into the attack on Istiklal Avenue which killed at least six people and left 81 injured. / AA
November 28, 2022

Turkish police have released a photo of Bilal Hassan, a fugitive suspect in the November 13 Istanbul terror attack.

The image released on Monday shows Hassan wearing a camouflage suit, with a symbol used by the YPG terrorist organisation in the background.

A total of 59 suspects have been taken into custody, 24 of whom are under arrest as part of the investigation.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Sunday said Hassan's brother had been nabbed by the security forces.

Turkish police arrested Albashir, the perpetrator of the attack on Istiklal Avenue, who planted the explosives, in a pre-dawn raid hours after the explosion.

READ MORE:Istiklal bombing puts spotlight on US support for PKK/YPG

The police said Albashir has confessed that she was trained by the YPG/PKK terror group as an intelligence operative and entered Türkiye illegally from the area of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Prime suspect in Istanbul bomb attack detained: Turkish authorities

SOURCE:AA
