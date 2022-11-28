TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Turkmenistan agree to enhance mutual cooperation
Ankara and Ashgabat have reviewed preparations for Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting due to be held in Awaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.
Türkiye, Turkmenistan agree to enhance mutual cooperation
Cavusoglu and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov also noted the importance of holding a meeting for energy, transportation and foreign ministers ahead of the trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan. / AA
November 28, 2022

Türkiye and Turkmenistan have reached a joint understanding on working more closely in the future, the Turkish foreign minister said.

"We have discussed our bilateral ties and cooperation in some regional matters during our one-on-one meeting," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ankara, on Monday.

"We have reviewed the preparations for the Türkiye-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting, that is to be held in Awaza," Cavusoglu said, adding that several agreements will be signed at the meeting.

The two officials also noted the importance of holding a meeting for energy, transportation and foreign ministers ahead of the trilateral meeting in Turkmenistan.

Cavusoglu further said that high-level visits between Türkiye and Turkmenistan will continue.

"We will be glad to host (Turkmen) President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in our country early next year (2023)," Cavusoglu said.

He also welcomed Turkmenistan for its observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, and voiced hopes for it to become a permanent member.

READ MORE: Turkic states make groundbreaking decisions, envision a strong alliance

Bilateral trade

Adding that bilateral trade is increasing between two countries, Cavusoglu said there was no significant increase as he affirmed the need to enhance efforts to reach the $5 billion target.

For his part, Meredov said that political, economic and cultural ties were addressed as well as possible cooperation in the future.

"We have exchanged views on regional and national issues of mutual interest," he added.

Noting that their talks were "beneficial," Meredov also said they have discussed the two countries' cooperation at international organisations.

He said the two countries share "similar and close" views on political matters at the international level.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan seek to bolster ties

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us