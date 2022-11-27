Sunday, November 27, 2022

Russian forces have struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures.

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kiev, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and gruelling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces began attacks on Ukraine more than nine months ago.

Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said.

Kiev mayor punches back at Zelenskyy's criticism

The mayor of Kiev, former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko, hit back at criticism by Ukraine's president over measures to help residents withstand power cuts, describing disputes as "senseless" amid Russia's military campaign.

Klitschko said 430 "warming centres" were helping residents cope with the effects of Russian attacks on power stations and more than 100 more were planned in case of extreme conditions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted last week there were a lot of complaints about measures adopted in the capital.

"I do not want to become involved in political battles, particularly in the current situation," Klitschko said in a video posted on Telegram. "That is senseless. I have things to do in the city."

Ukraine nuclear boss sees signs Russia may leave plant

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm has said there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March.

Such a move would be a major battlefield change in the partially-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region where the front line has hardly shifted for months. Repeated shelling around the plant has spurred fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

"Firstly, there are a very large number of reports in Russian media that it would be worth vacating the (plant) and maybe worth handing control (of it) to the (International Atomic Energy Agency - IAEA)," Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom said.

UK provides Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine

The UK has announced that it provided Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to the Ukrainian army as part of an aid package promised by the UK premier during his trip to the Ukrainian capital Kiev earlier this month.

This came after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kiev on November 19, where he announced a $59.6 million package of defence aid to Ukraine.

Several killed, injured during Russian strikes in Donetsk

At least five people have been killed and four others injured during Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

“On November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in Donetsk region: Three in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Bakhmut. Four more people in the region were injured,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Kyrylenko further said that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of those affected by the strikes in the districts of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Electricity consumption curbs take effect across Ukraine

Ukraine has introduced countrywide curbs on energy consumption as it continues to grapple with extensive damage to its infrastructure amid the war with Russia.

"In all regions of Ukraine, there is a regime of restriction of electricity consumption," the country's national energy operator Ukrenergo said in a statement, adding that as of 1100 am (0900GMT ), the power deficit in the country's energy system was at 20 percent.

Ukrenergo further noted that the schemes and schedules of the outages were planned and applied by the regional systems in place.

Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kiev, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." He indicated that residents should have at least four hours of power per day.

Snow to blanket Kiev as power still in short supply

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Fleeing shelling, civilians are streaming out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier.

The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.

A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

'We cannot be broken': Zelenskyy vows on Stalin famine anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks, as the country marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Several European leaders travelled to Ukraine to pledge support after weeks of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid caused widespread power and water cuts as temperatures plunge with the onset of winter.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media. But he added: "We cannot be broken."

In the meantime — and despite the war — Ukraine had sent 12 million tonnes of food to the world market, including 2.5 million tonnes to countries suffering food crises of their own, he said.

