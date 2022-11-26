Two Turkish soldiers have been killed during an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

Two soldiers were "martyred and three others injured as a result of harassing fire by the members of the separatist terrorist organisation" during Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

Operation Claw

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

