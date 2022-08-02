August 2, 2022
Asian markets fall sharply ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Fears of rising tensions between the world's two largest economies have investors on edge across markets. That's as US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly set to visit Taiwan. As a result, all markets in the Asia-Pacific region are in the red today. European futures are pointing to a lower open. #StockMarket #NancyPelosi #Taiwan
