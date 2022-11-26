TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye determined to make borders safe via anti-terror operations
President Erdogan extended his condolences to mourning families, the Turkish Armed Forces and to the nation after three Turkish soldiers were killed in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.
The president extended his condolences and wished patience to the mourning families of the soldiers, to the Turkish Armed Forces, and to the nation. / AA
November 26, 2022

Türkiye is determined to make the country and its borders safe through the operations it carries out against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Hopefully, with these operations, step by step, we are determined to make every inch of our country safe, starting from beyond the border," Erdogan said at an event in the central Konya province on Saturday.

Erdogan's remarks came after three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq by harassment fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, which Türkiye launched in April to target the PKK terrorist organisation's hideouts in the northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

The president extended his condolences and wished patience to the mourning families of the soldiers, to the Turkish Armed Forces and to the nation.

READ MORE: Türkiye determined to root out terrorism at its source: Erdogan

Operation Claw-Sword

Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched on November 20, Erdogan had also signalled a ground operation into northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Later, addressing a meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party's Provincial Advisory Council in Konya, Erdogan said: "While European countries are thinking of how they will go through the winter due to the energy crisis, thanks be to Allah, we are entering the winter in relief."

Referring to Ankara's efforts to get the supply of grain moving out of Ukraine, the president said Türkiye is in preparation for buying wheat to turn it into flour and sending it to poor countries.

Touching upon Türkiye's initiatives in the defence industry, Erdogan said mass production of the country’s first unmanned fighter aircraft Kizilelma will be started toward the end of 2023.

READ MORE: Erdogan slams int'l community over lack of reaction on PKK terror attacks

SOURCE:AA
