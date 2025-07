How significant is Ayman al Zawahiri 's death for the US?

The US has confirmed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan. It's the biggest blow to the group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. James Dorsey from the Middle East Institute explains the significance of Al Zawahiri’s killing. #AymanAlZawahiri #US #drone