Is Al Qaeda weaker now following the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri?

The US confirms Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike on Kabul. Rodger Shanahan from the Lowy institute unpacks the death of Ayman al Zawahiri and whether the Al Qaeda terror group is weaker now than ever before following its leader’s death. #AlQaeda #AymanalZawahiri #Daesh