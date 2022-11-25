WORLD
3 MIN READ
Obrador calls for mass mobilisation to celebrate 'transformation of Mexico'
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urges supporters to converge on streets on Sunday — the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least 40 years, experts say.
Obrador calls for mass mobilisation to celebrate 'transformation of Mexico'
Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, has his eye on the next presidential election in 2024. / Reuters Archive
November 25, 2022

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has called on his supporters to take to the streets this weekend for a march that he will lead marking four years in office.

Sunday's mass mobilisation comes after tens of thousands of people protested in Mexico City on November 13 against Lopez Obrador's proposed electoral reform.

It will be the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts.

The aim is to celebrate the government's so-called "Fourth Transformation" reform agenda and the "transformation of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said.

"I invite all the people, all those who can attend," including government ministers and lawmakers, he told reporters.

READ MORE:Mexico election warm-up could open way to first woman president

Electoral reform plan

Lopez Obrador, who enjoys an approval rating of nearly 60 percent, has his eye on the next presidential election in 2024, although he is barred by the constitution from serving more than one six-year term.

Two of his close allies and potential successors, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, are expected to march alongside Lopez Obrador on Sunday.

Lopez Obrador dismissed this month's protest against his electoral reform plan as an attempt by opponents to return to corrupt old ways.

Opponents fear the proposed changes would undermine the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body which organises the country's elections.

Lopez Obrador alleges that the INE endorsed fraud when he ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2006 and 2012, before winning in 2018.

READ MORE:Lopez Obrador survives Mexico recall vote marked by low turnout

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us