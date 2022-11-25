The TRT World Citizen, a philanthropic wing of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), hosted the World Citizen Awards 2020-21 in a glittering ceremony in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The annual event, held on Friday evening, recognised and honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity on a global scale.

“As the public servants of the most generous country in the world in humanitarian aid, we are honoured to hold this ceremony,” TRT Director General Professor Zahid Sobaci said in his opening remarks.

Last year, the awards event could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The present edition encompasses winners from years 2020 and 2021.

The awards were given in the categories of Education, Communication, Youth, World Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

TRT World Citizen Educator Award: honours an educator who works to improve the quality of education by implementing innovative strategies or providing high-quality education to underserved communities.

Won by: Samuel Isaiah (Malaysian) and Sharif Shiwan (Afghan)

“I represent teachers who are trying to teach in a challenging way, trying to make their lessons in the classroom meaningful.” — Samuel Isaiah

“Today’s children are responsible for the future world. If the world is merciless to children, children will not show mercy to the future world.” — Sharif Shiwan

TRT World Citizen Communicator Award: honours an individual who has made a positive impact by sharing the message of humanitarianism with the world.

Won by: Merve Cirisoglu (Turkish) and Eman Askar (Egyptian)

“Kindness should not remain only in the field of humanitarian aid. Compassion, altruism, justice and equality should be in every human group.” — Merve Cirisoglu

“When you highlight how ordinary people can have extraordinary impacts, you inspire every single person to create an impact.” — Eman Askar

TRT World Citizen Youth Award: honours a young person who has benefited his/her community by using creativity and passions to provide solutions and raise awareness around local and global problems.

Won by: Aikokul Bolotbekova (Kyrgyz) and Melati and Isabel Wijsen (Indonesian-Dutch)

“Here what we can do as individual is to acknowledge yourself, donate what you can afford, and raise awareness.” — Aikokul Bolotbekova

“Just like ten winners we see tonight, we need everybody with a role to play, whether a CEO, a teacher, a young person like me,” said Melati Wijsen.” — Melati Wijsen

TRT World Citizen of the Year Award: honours an individual who has truly exemplified the qualities of a global citizen through significant efforts to improve the world.

Won by: Waheed Arian (Afghan) and Hayri Dagli (Turkish)

“On the one hand, we face losses and challenges including physical and mental. But on the other hand, we also share hopes and dreams.” — Waheed Arian

“I saw the people living below poverty line. I saw dark sides of colonialism. I met people that have nothing to eat.” — Hayri Dagli

TRT World Citizen Lifetime Achievement Award: honours an individual who has dedicated his/her life to service and demonstrated high social impact through commitment and leadership.

Won by: Umar Salmanov (Uzbek) and late Ali Banat (Australian)

“In national and international platforms, we continue to fight for those who are subjected to violence while gaining their rights without giving up their ancestral lands.” — Umar Salmanov

It was five years ago, in 2017, that the TRT World Citizen began its journey with a mission to “inspire positive change”, bringing global awareness through campaigns and events centred around humanitarian issues.

Through these awards, TRT hopes to share the stories of these remarkable individuals across the world, and show others that they, too, can act to bring about positive change.