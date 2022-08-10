Can the EU stay united over Russian gas?

Winter is coming and the EU has agreed to reduce its Russian gas consumption by 15% between now and next spring. It thinks it can manage. EU Members have supported this - with the exception of Hungary. Others, including Poland, Spain and Portugal were sceptical, fearing the cuts could trigger a supply emergency. So, is the EU agreement fair to all the countries in the bloc? Guests: Julius Horvath Professor of Economics at Central European University, Budapest and Vienna Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Joanna Pandera CEO at Forum Energii Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.