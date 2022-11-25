Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed international politicians, non-governmental organisations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest YPG/PKK terror attacks that killed civilians in southeastern Türkiye.

"If a terrorist group had murdered teachers, children anywhere else in the world, as the YPG/PKK did in Türkiye, it would have been talked about for months" Erdogan in a speech on Friday at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

"When it comes to Türkiye, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it," Erdogan said.

Justice for Diyarbakir mothers

He also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers — a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group.

"Where are the global human rights groups? Do they ever come and visit Diyarbakir mothers?"

Since September 3, 2019, families whose children were abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK have camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the HDP — a party the Turkish government said has links with the terror group, and is currently facing a closure case in the nation’s highest court.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s terrorist branch in Syria.

Early on Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

