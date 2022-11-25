TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan slams int'l community over lack of reaction on PKK terror attacks
At least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye, yet the international community remains silent.
Erdogan slams int'l community over lack of reaction on PKK terror attacks
Erdogan also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers — a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group. / AA
November 25, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed international politicians, non-governmental organisations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest YPG/PKK terror attacks that killed civilians in southeastern Türkiye.

"If a terrorist group had murdered teachers, children anywhere else in the world, as the YPG/PKK did in Türkiye, it would have been talked about for months" Erdogan in a speech on Friday at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

"When it comes to Türkiye, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it," Erdogan said.

READ MORE: Türkiye's fight against terror to continue until threat is over: Erdogan

Justice for Diyarbakir mothers

He also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers — a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group.

"Where are the global human rights groups? Do they ever come and visit Diyarbakir mothers?"

Since September 3, 2019, families whose children were abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK have camped outside the Diyarbakir offices of the HDP — a party the Turkish government said has links with the terror group, and is currently facing a closure case in the nation’s highest court.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s terrorist branch in Syria.

Early on Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to launch Syria ground operation against terrorists

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us