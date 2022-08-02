WORLD
Bosnia-Croatia Relations Tested: Election Law and Peljesac Bridge
In this episode, we look at the latest political crisis in Bosnia. High Representative Christian Schmidt will impose an amendment to the election law for the entity of the Federation of Bosnia without the consent of politicians. These changes could give the Croat nationalist party HDZ and nationalist secessionist Serb SNSD party a disproportionate degree of political influence. Later, Schmidt said he will give the parties more time to agree on the changes. Also, tensions between Pristina and Belgrade are running high as air raid sirens were heard in Mitrovica. Kosovo has accused neighbouring Serbia of trying to destabilise the country as ethnic Serbs blocked roads in the north in an apparent dispute over license plates and identity cards. After discussions with European and US partners, Kosovo postponed the plan until the first of September. And in Croatia now, where the EU's latest megaproject, is already having an impact just one week since opening. The Peljesac Bridge has cut traffic at the Bosnia-Croatia border by 50 per cent. But not everyone is happy, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is worried that the structure blocks its only access to the sea. Veljko Skenderija has more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp
August 2, 2022
