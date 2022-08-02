Turkish FM Cavusoglu Criticises Germany For Losing Its Neutrality

A news conference between Türkiye and Germany's top diplomats started off cordial but soon turned heated. Their meeting in Istanbul came as tensions have risen in the eastern Mediterranean between Türkiye and Greece. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised Germany for abandoning its once neutral stance, calling on Berlin to return to its role as a mediator between Ankara and Athens. His German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock said problems in the eastern Mediterranean could not be solved by escalating tensions. Cavusoglu also pointed out that Germany was in no position to tell Türkiye to follow the court's rulings as well. We ask if the ties between Ankara and Berlin are now headed for a more tense relationship. Guests: Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University