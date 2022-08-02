Türkiye Moves Closer to Completing Its First Nuclear Power Plant

Even before Russia's attack on Ukraine, global energy supplies were already strained. And now, many countries are looking to old sources to make up the shortfall. Türkiye recently began construction on the fourth and last reactor at the country's first nuclear power plant. The Akkuyu Nuclear plant is being built along Türkiye's Mediterranean coast near the city of Mersin. The $20 billion plant is set to produce 35 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year, about 10% of Türkiye's total needs. As energy prices soar, we ask if nuclear could power help fill that gap. Guests: Umud Shokri Foreign Policy Analyst Philip Andrews-Speed Energy Analyst