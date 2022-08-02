WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye Moves Closer to Completing Its First Nuclear Power Plant
Even before Russia's attack on Ukraine, global energy supplies were already strained. And now, many countries are looking to old sources to make up the shortfall. Türkiye recently began construction on the fourth and last reactor at the country's first nuclear power plant. The Akkuyu Nuclear plant is being built along Türkiye's Mediterranean coast near the city of Mersin. The $20 billion plant is set to produce 35 billion kilowatt hours of electricity a year, about 10% of Türkiye's total needs. As energy prices soar, we ask if nuclear could power help fill that gap. Guests: Umud Shokri Foreign Policy Analyst Philip Andrews-Speed Energy Analyst
Türkiye Moves Closer to Completing Its First Nuclear Power Plant
August 2, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us