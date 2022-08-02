Could a visit by the US house speaker to Taiwan spark violent conflict with China?

As Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi holds the third most powerful position in her government. Therefore, a trip to Taiwan has such significant consequences that at the time of this recording, she's remained quiet on whether she's going despite several media outlets confirming that she does. Beijing says its military won't stand by idly if the US house speaker visits Taipei on her tour of Asia. But can Chinese threats dictate US leaders' decisions? And what does it say to the people of Taiwan? Guests: Ching-Yi Lin Taiwanese Legislator for the Democratic Progressive Party Xu Qinduo Former China Radio International Chief Correspondent Riley Walters Senior Fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute