TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM Ibrahim
Anwar Ibrahim puts Turkish President Erdogan's call on speaker during his first press conference as premier, telling Erdogan that Türkiye "stood by us as a good brother in difficult times."
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM Ibrahim
Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim talks on phone with Türkiye's Erdogan during a gathering in Kuala Lumpur. / Reuters
November 24, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia's new prime minister in a phone call, with Ibrahim telling Erdogan that Türkiye "stood by us as a good brother in difficult times."

In Thursday's phone call, Erdogan said he is hopeful that the close cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia will grow stronger based on mutual trust, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate you for the victorious November 19 elections, your leadership of the coalition and for being appointed prime minister," Erdogan said.

Anwar, 75, was sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister earlier in the day, ending days of political deadlock after a tightly contested general election led to a hung parliament.

He received a phone call from the Turkish president just as he was about to begin his first press conference as Malaysia's premier.

Ibrahim placed the call on speaker for everyone to hear and thanked Erdogan.

"You are inspiring and you have stood by us as a good brother in difficult times. I look forward to improving our bilateral economic, commercial, and cultural relations between Malaysia and Türkiye," Ibrahim told Erdogan.

READ MORE: Türkiye determined to further deepen ties with Malaysia: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us