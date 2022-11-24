BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Apple supplier apologises for hiring blunder at Covid-hit plant in China
Foxconn says it is working with staff to resolve disputes a day after the factory was hit by massive protests, sparked by claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe Covid-19 restrictions.
Apple supplier apologises for hiring blunder at Covid-hit plant in China
The factory makes Apple Inc devices including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and accounts for 70 percent of iPhone shipments globally. / AFP Archive
November 24, 2022

Apple's major supplier Foxconn has said a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a Covid-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest.

"Our team has been looking into the matter and discovered a technical error occurred during the onboarding process," Foxconn said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the hiring of new workers.

"We apologize for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters." It did not elaborate on the error.

Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested at the world's biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday.

Workers said in videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments.

Some workers also complained they were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid.

The factory has been rocked by worker unrest and discontent since October.

READ MORE:Massive protests erupt at world's biggest iPhone factory in China

Resolving the dispute

The latest unrest has exposed communication problems and mistrust of Foxconn management among some staff, with some workers accusing the company of not acting effectively to curb the spread of Covid and then misleading them over wages.

The protests had died down by Thursday and the company was communicating with employees engaged in smaller protests, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

The person said the company had reached "initial agreements" with employees to resolve the dispute and production at the plant continued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Zhengzhou is conducting mass Covid testing as daily cases across China reach record highs, with cities nationwide imposing lockdowns and other curbs.

Home to over 200,000 workers, Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant has dormitories, restaurants, basketball courts and a football pitch across its sprawling roughly 1.4 million square metre facility.

The factory makes Apple devices including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and accounts for 70 percent of iPhone shipments globally.

Apple said it had staff at the factory and was "working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees' concerns are addressed”.

READ MORE: Apple: Supplies hurt by China's Covid curbs, to produce 3M fewer iPhone 14

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us