Türkiye rescues nearly 70 asylum seekers, migrants in Greece pushbacks
After receiving an SOS call, local coast guard teams rushed to the aid of nearly 70 asylum seekers on rubber boats and lifeboats in the Aegean sea.
Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities. / AA
November 24, 2022

The Turkish Coast Guard has saved 68 asylum seekers and migrants from the sea who were pushed back by Greece despite an international law forbidding the country from rejecting those seeking refuge.

Responding to an SOS call, local coast guard teams rushed to aid 52 irregular migrants in inflatable rafts and lifeboats off the coast of Mugla’s Marmaris district in the Turkish Aegean.

Additionally, a group of 16 migrants struggling in an inflatable raft off the Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydin, according to the local Coast Guard Command. 

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

