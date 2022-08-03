Levin loses Michigan primary to pro-Israel rival

Pro-Israel groups have spent more than $10M in less than a handful of districts in the US state of Michigan to oust progressive Democratic candidates. Two members of the House of Representatives, Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin, have been targeted for their pro-Palestinian positions within a party that's largely uncritical of Israel. Now, Levin has lost his seat to a staunchly pro-Israel opponent.