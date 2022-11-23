WORLD
3 MIN READ
Somalia kills dozens of Al Shabab terrorists in military operation
Somali government forces have killed more than 600 Al Shabab terrorists, injured 1,200 others and recaptured 68 settlements in the last three months.
Somalia kills dozens of Al Shabab terrorists in military operation
Somali military officers seen marching in a parade. — FILE / Reuters
November 23, 2022

At least 49 Al Shabab terrorists have been killed in a military operation in the Lower Shabelle region, Somalia’s government has said, as security forces pushed ahead in a months-long campaign aimed at seizing territory long held by the group.

Somalia’s special forces, together with its intelligence agency and “international security partners”, destroyed a number of military vehicles and a weapons dump in Bulo-Madino village in Lower Shabelle region on Tuesday evening, the ministry of information said in a statement on Wednesday.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda franchise which controls large swathes of the country, claimed responsibility for two car bombs that killed at least 120 people in capital Mogadishu in October.

The militia’s restrictions on international aid have compounded the impact of the worst drought in four decades, officials say, leaving the country on the brink of famine.

Government forces, supported by clan militias and, at times, African Union troops, have made a number of battlefield gains against Al Shabab in the last three months.

READ MORE:Somalia army repulses Al Shabab attack on military base - Defence Ministry

Fight against terror

Four residents of Afgoye district, around 25 km north-west of Mogadishu, said they heard large explosions on Tuesday evening, but were not aware of the village’s location or of the number of casualties.

“Last night, the whole earth shook. We heard two huge air strikes,” said Ali Farah, a local bus driver.

The United States’ military has conducted several air strikes against the Al Shabab this year, but said it was not involved in Tuesday’s raid.

Government forces have killed more than 600 Al Shabab militants, injured 1,200 others and recaptured 68 settlements in the last three months, as part of Somalia’s “military, economic and ideological” war on the insurgents, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre also said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ MORE:Somali army kills senior Al Shabab militant, frees hostages

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us